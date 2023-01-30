New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has created such a situation in Kashmir that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi could unfurl the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said Rahul Gandhi could unfurl the Tricolour because PM Modi abrogated Art 370 in Jammu and Kashmir adding that during the Congress government, terrorism and fear prevailed in Kashmir.

"How did Rahul Gandhi peacefully unfurl the Tricolour at Srinagar's Lal Chowk today? It happened because PM Modi abrogated Art 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir received a high number of tourists. During the Congress government, there was terrorism and fear in Kashmir," said Prasad.

BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore said that today the Modi government has created such a situation in Kashmir that now any Indian citizen can hoist the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Kashmir

"Rahul Gandhi proudly hoisted the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. Today the Modi government has created such a situation in Kashmir that now any Indian citizen can hoist the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Kashmir," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP President Ravinder Raina said that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah get the credit for the fact that Rahul Gandhi could hoist the national flag there amid peace and brotherhood.

"After 70 years, a member of the Nehru-Gandhi family has remembered to hoist the Tricolour at Srinagar's Lal Chowk. PM Modi and HM Shah get the credit for the fact that Rahul Gandhi could hoist the national flag there amid peace and brotherhood," said Raina.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accompanied by his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, on Sunday unfurled the national flag at the clock tower of Lal Chowk in Srinagar as the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its final day before concluding on Monday.

The yatra will proceed to Nehru Park in the Boulevard area of the city and will culminate on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed on Friday morning from the National Highway-44, Banihal Railway station, in the UT's Ramban district.

Security was tightened in the area in the wake of the recent twin blasts on the outskirts of Jammu city on January 22 which rocked a busy locality in Narwal leaving at least nine people injured.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the permission to unfurl the tricolour at Srinagar's Lal Chowk on Sunday was given by the state administration.

Congress had earlier planned to hoist the national flag at the PCC Office on Monday to mark the end of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Rahul Gandhi was supposed to unfurl the national flag on January 30 at the PCC office, since permission to do so elsewhere was not given. Last evening, state administration allowed him to do so in Lal Chowk, but under the condition that it should be done today on 29th at end of Bharat Jodo Yatra," he tweeted.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started in Kanyakumari on September 7, will conclude on January 30 in Srinagar after covering 3,970 km, 12 states, and two Union territories. (ANI)

