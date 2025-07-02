Chennai, Jul 2 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah should often visit Tamil Nadu as it would be a gain to his party during polls.

Stalin recalled that he had already said that Amit Shah and Modi should visit often. "They come and utter lie and go and people understand that it is a lie. It will be a gain to us during the election," the chief minister said on July 1, answering a question on Amit Shah's visit to the state last month.

Further, the CM said similarly he had also opined that Governor RN Ravi should not be shifted out of Tamil Nadu. Even if the governor were to do good to the people it would not have any impact, he said blaming the governor for perusing things that are detrimental to the state's interests. "So, they should all come often, that is my wish," he said.

After launching the "Oraniyil Tamil Nadu," (Tamil Nadu as a single team, primarily a DMK membership enrolment drive) campaign to enroll as DMK members at least 30 of percent voters in every polling station, Stalin spoke to reporters.

The CM said the campaign comprises election campaign, membership enrolment, DMK government's achievements and the Centre's betrayal of Tamil Nadu as well. It is to bring together the people to protect the state's language and honour.

The chief minister said his party leaders, office-bearers and elected representatives would go door to door in their respective areas (polling stations) from July 3.

