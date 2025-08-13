Dausa, August 13: Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday expressed grief over the truck-container collision in Dausa, which killed 11 people, including women and children. Over half a dozen people were also injured in the accident, which happened at around 3.30 a.m. when a collision occurred between a pickup truck and a container near Bapi village in Dausa. The pickup truck was carrying more than 22 devotees at the time of the crash. According to the information, the deceased include three women and seven children.

Taking to X, CM Bhajanlal said, "The news of the loss of life in a horrific road accident in Dausa is extremely tragic. The district administration has been directed to ensure prompt and proper treatment for the injured." "May God grant a place at His divine feet to the departed souls and provide speedy recovery to the injured," he added. Dausa Road Accident: 11 Devotees Killed As Pickup Truck Collides With Container in Rajasthan; CM Bhajanlal Sharma Expresses Grief (Watch Videos).

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Expresses Grief Over Dausa Accident

दौसा में भीषण सड़क हादसे में जनहानि का समाचार अत्यंत दु:खद है। जिला प्रशासन को घायलों का त्वरित एवं समुचित उपचार सुनिश्चित करने हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें व घायलों को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्रदान करें। — Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) August 13, 2025

According to preliminary findings by the police, the container truck rammed the pickup from behind with considerable force, resulting in the immediate death of 10 people. Upon receiving the information, the police hurried to the location and transported the injured individuals to a nearby hospital, where another woman died from her injuries, raising the death toll to 11.

The remains of the deceased have been forwarded for autopsy. All of them were from Etah district of Uttar Pradesh, and were returning after visiting the Khatu Shyam and Salasar Balaji Temple when the accident happened in the Sainthal police station area. After hearing the collision and chaos, people nearby reached out to help and called the police and ambulance. Dausa Road Accident: 10 Devotees Killed As Passenger Pick-Up Carrying Pilgrims Crashes With Trailer Truck Near Bapi in Rajasthan (Watch Videos).

As soon as the information was received, the police arrived at the spot and all the injured were sent to the trauma unit of the district hospital. Since many people were left seriously injured, additional medical staff were called in.

District Collector Devendra Kumar and Superintendent of Police Sagar Rana also reached the spot and the hospital to gather the details of the incident. The deceased have been identified as Poorvi (3), Priyanka (25), Daksh (12), Sheela (35), Seema (25), Anshu (26), and Saurabh (35). The identities of four other victims are yet to be identified.

Several injured passengers are being treated at Dausa District Hospital, while those in critical condition were rushed to SMS Hospital in Jaipur for advanced care. Among the seriously injured are Lakshya (5), Naitik (6), Rita (30), Nilesh Kumari (22), Priyanka (19), Saurabh (28), Manoj (28), and another unidentified patient. Medical teams are working to stabilise their condition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2025 10:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).