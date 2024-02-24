New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each of the 24 people killed in the accident in Uttar Padesh's Kasganj on Saturday.

Prime Minister also announced Rs 50,000 to the injured in the accident.

Taking to social media handle, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) posted on X, "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Kasganj. The injured would be given Rs 50,000."

At least 24 people, including women and children, were killed and 10 were injured after a tractor-trolley carrying them fell into a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district earlier today.

The dead include 13 women, 10 children and a man, police said.

According to the police, "The accident took place on the Riyazganj-Patiyali Link Road near Gadhai village at 9.30 am. The people travelling in the trolley were from Jaithara village in UP's Etah district and were heading towards Kadarganj to take a holy dip in the Ganga."

Police further informed that while on its way to Kadarganj, the tractor-trolley carrying around 40 passengers lost contol and fell into the pond.

10 people have been injured, out of which eight are undergoing treatment in the district hospital and others have been referred to Aligarh, said police.

Anup Pradhan, Minister of State for Revenue, UP Government, who was sent by the Yogi government to meet the family members, said that the government has announced to give financial assistance to the families of the deceased and injured.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed anguish over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the family of those who have died, and Rs 50,000 each for the injured. (ANI)

