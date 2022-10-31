Morbi (Gujarat) [India], October 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a three-day tour to Gujarat and Rajasthan has decided to cancel his roadshow to be held in Ahmedabad on Monday in the wake of the Morbi cable bridge collapse incident in which over 60 people lost their lives on Sunday evening.

Late on Sunday evening, the BJP Gujarat media cell informed that "The Page Committee Sneh Milan program to be held in the virtual presence of Prime Minister Modi has been postponed."

Speaking to ANI, BJP Gujarat media convenor, Dr Yagnesh Dave confirmed the news that there shall be no programs of celebration to be held tomorrow in the wake of the Morbi tragedy where many are feared dead, including women, children, and the elderly.

However the official programmes including PM to lay foundation stone of C-295 Aircraft facility & the programme to dedicate Railway projects worth 2900 cr will be as per schedule.

It was earlier reported that 35 persons had lost their lives in the unfortunate incident, the death toll has risen to over 60 so far.BJP MP from Rajkot, Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya said that the NDRF is conducting the rescue operation.

"More than 60 bodies were recovered, of which more are of children, women and elderly. Rest have been rescued; the NDRF rescue op is underway. We're taking this matter very seriously, it's very saddening," he said.

"Machinery present at the spot to pump out the water so that we can figure out the bodies underneath, as there's a lot of silt. I believe the bridge got overloaded and that led to the incident. Many teams engaged in rescue, CM to arrive shortly, " he added.

The eyewitnesses Amit Patel and Sukram present on the spot said that the incident might have taken place because of the huge crowd at the bridge.

Soon after the incident, State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi informed that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been instructed to reach the spot.

Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office said that PM Modi has asked for close monitoring of the situation and delivery of all possible help to the affected persons.

"PM @narendramodi spoke to Gujarat CM @Bhupendrapbjp and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilization of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected," the PMO tweeted.

Chief Minister Bhupender Patel said instructions have been given to the officials to arrange immediate treatment for the injured.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragedy of suspension bridge collapse in Morbi. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing by the system. The system has been instructed to arrange immediate treatment for the injured. I am in constant contact with the district administration in this regard," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

