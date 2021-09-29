New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the 38th PRAGATI meeting, the ICT (Information and Communication Technology) based multi-modal platform for pro-active governance and timely implementation, involving Centre and State governments.

The official release by the Prime Minister's office informed that in the meeting, eight projects were reviewed.

"Four of these projects were from the Ministry of Railways, two from the Ministry of Power and one each from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Ministry of Civil Aviation," read the release by PMO.

Having a cumulative cost of around Rs 50,000 crore, the projects pertain to seven states viz. Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana.

In the previous 37 PRAGATI meetings, 297 projects having a total cost of Rs 14.39 lakh crore have been reviewed.

Previously, on August 25, Prime Minister chaired the meeting of the 37th edition of PRAGATI. (ANI)

