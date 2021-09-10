New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting on COVID-19 situation and vaccination in the country.

As per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the meeting was done to review India's present situation regarding the pandemic and the vaccination drive.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 30-Year-Old Woman Raped, Brutalised Like 'Nirbhaya' in Sakinaka by Inserting Rod in Private Part; Accused Arrested.

Notably, yesterday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India is still going through the second wave of Covid-19 and it is not yet over.

Bhushan also mentioned that 35 districts are reporting a weekly Covid positivity rate of over 10 per cent while it is between 5-10 per cent in 30 districts.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 With 5,000mAh Battery & Triple Rear Cameras Launched.

As per the Union Health Ministry, India reported 34,973 fresh COVID-19 cases, 37,681 recoveries and 260 deaths in the last 24 hours. Of these, Kerala recorded 26,200 new cases and 114 deaths.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 72.37 crore vaccine doses have been administered to eligible beneficiaries till date. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)