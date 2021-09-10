Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 smartphone has been launched in South Korea. The device has been introduced in partnership with SK Telecom and is available for sale on the carrier's website. It comes in white, black and blue colours. The Galaxy Wide 5 is priced at KRW 4,49,900 (approximately Rs 28,200) for the sole 6GB + 128GB model. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Renders Emerge Online, Tipped To Come With 120Hz Display.

In terms of specifications, Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display and comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The handset comes in a single variant - 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 1TB. For optics, the handset gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera, a 5MP secondary shooter and a 2MP tertiary snapper. At the front, there is an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery and is listed on the SK Telecom website with a model number SM-E426S. This number is similar to the model number SM-E426B that is said to be linked with the Samsun Galaxy M42 5G phone. The support page of the SM-E426B model has reportedly gone live in India hinting towards its imminent launch. However, Samsung India has not revealed any information about the Galaxy M42 5G launch.

