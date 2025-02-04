New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Barr De Wever on taking over as the new leader of Belgium.

"Heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister @Bart_DeWever on assuming office. I look forward to working together to further strengthen India-Belgium ties and enhance our collaboration on global matters. Wishing you a successful tenure ahead," Modi said on X.

De Wever of the Flemish nationalist N-VA party succeeds Alexander De Croo, who had remained in office as a caretaker since the June elections last year.

