Haryana Shocker: 10-Year-Old Boy Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Karnal While Trying To Retrieve His Kite From Wheat Field on Basant Panchami

Karnal, February 4: A shocking incident of dog attack has come to light from Haryana, where a 10-year-old boy was mauled to death by a group of stray dogs in Karnal. The unfortunate incident occurred on Sunday, February 2, in Shekhpura Khalsa village in the Gharaunda sub-division of Karnal. The deceased boy was later identified as Aditya.

Police officials said that the deceased had gone to retrieve his kite from a wheat field when he was attacked by stray dogs in Karnal's Shekhpura Khalsa village. The incident came to light when the minor boy's mutilated body was found by his family and villagers. Cops said that the victim was the only son of a daily wager, Dalip. The incident took place on Basant Panchami when the boy was flying a kite. Haryana Shocker: Woman Duped of INR 2 Lakh on Pretext of Doubling Money, Raped Repeatedly in Sohna.

During kite flying, Aditya's kite landed in the nearby wheat field. He went to retrieve his when he was mauled to death by the stray dogs. It is learned that the minor boy was brutally bitten and had severe injuries on his body. As the minor boy did not come home, the family launched a search operation for him.

During the search, some children who were chasing kites informed the family about seeing kites in the fields. When the family and villagers reached the field, they were shocked to find his body, with dogs still growling nearby. After the incident, the villagers demanded strict action to curb the stray dog menace in the area. Haryana Shocker: Woman Plots Husband’s Murder With Lover, Aides in Faridabad; 1 Held.

Confirming the incident, inspector Deepak Kumar, SHO of Gharaunda police station, said that the minor boy was killed in an attack by stray dogs.

