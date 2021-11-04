New Delhi, November 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on the phone to take stock of the situation arising due to an earthquake near Dwarka, informed sources.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Dwarka, Gujarat on Thursday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS). Also Read | Nagaland State Dear Diwali Kali Puja Bumper Lottery 2021 Result: From Live Draw Result Date to Cash Prize, Winners List and Live Streaming Details, Here’s Everything You Need to Know.

"An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richer Scale hit 223 km north northwest of Dwarka, Gujarat today at 3:15 pm," the NCS said.

