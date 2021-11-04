Kohima, November 3: Nagaland State Diwali Kali Puja Bumper Lottery result 2021 will be held on November 4. Nagaland's Directorate of State Lotteries in Kohima will announce the draw at 8 pm. The people who have purchased the lottery ticket can view the Nagaland State Diwali Kali Puja Bumper Draw 2021 at nagalandlotteries.com. From ticket price to draw result date and live streaming details, here's all you need to know about the Nagaland State Kali Puja Bumper Lottery 2021.

Each lottery ticket cost Rs 2,000. The first prize of the Nagaland State Dear Kali Puja Bumper Lottery 2021 is Rs five crore. The second prize is Rs one crore. On the Day of the draw, Nagaland's Directorate of State Lotteries will upload all prize winners' lottery ticket numbers. Nagaland State Dear Durga Puja Bumper Lottery 2021 Result.

Here Are Steps to Check the Draw:

Visit the official website at nagalandlotteries.com.

Click on the "results" link on the home page.

Then click on "Dear Diwali Kali Puja Bumper Draw".

A PDF file of the winner will be displayed.

Nagaland State Dear Durga Puja Bumper Lottery Prize: The first prize of the lottery ticket is Rs five crore. Meanwhile, Rs one crore is the second prize money. and the third prize is Rs 50 lakh.

Nagaland State Dear Kali Puja Bumper Lottery Draw Result Live Streaming: view the Nagaland State Diwali Kali Puja Bumper Draw 2021 can be viewed at the official website of Nagaland State Lotteries - nagalandlotteries.com. People can also catch live streaming on the YouTube channel of the Nagaland state lottery.

Notably, people who have won above Rs 10,000 can claim their money from Kolkata's Nagaland lottery office. Winners can directly submit their claim to the Directorate Of Nagaland State Lotteries office located at Jessore road in Kolkata.

