New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to mark celebrations for the International Yoga Day, scheduled to be celebrated on June 21 in Andhra Pradesh.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister expressed happiness at witnessing people's enthusiasm ahead of the Yoga Day celebrations and said that "Yogandhra 2025" was a commendable effort to popularise the ancient practice.

"Gladdening to see enthusiasm building up towards Yoga Day 2025. #Yogandhra2025 is a commendable effort by the people of AP to make Yoga popular. I look forward to marking Yoga Day in AP on the 21st," PM Modi said.

"I call upon all of you to mark Yoga Day and also make Yoga a regular part of your lives," he added.

The Prime Minister was responding to a post by Union Minister of State (MoS) Health Prataprao Jadhav, who posted on X, "Over 2,000 yoga enthusiasts gathered at the majestic Puligundu Twin Hills near Chittoor for Yogandhra 2025, a powerful and peaceful kickoff to Andhra Pradesh's month-long lead-up to IDY2025. Surrounded by 1,000-ft rock formations, the energy was as grounded as it was uplifting."

This year's International Yoga Day is set to be a grand celebration, with Visakhapatnam hosting a record-breaking yoga event. On June 21, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the celebrations, which will feature over 2.5 lakh people performing yoga together at a single location -- an attempt to set a new world record.

The grand event will take place along the 27-kilometre-long coastal road of Visakhapatnam, which will serve as the venue for this massive yoga session. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is also expected to join PM Modi for the yoga performance.

Reflecting on the journey of International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Modi remarked that the first International Yoga Day was observed on June 21, 2015, and has since evolved into a global celebration of wellness. He described it as India's precious gift to humanity, beneficial for generations to come.

As the world prepares for International Yoga Day 2025, the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health" is at the centre of this year's celebrations. Numerous initiatives and events are planned around this theme: Coordinated yoga demonstrations at 10,000 locations, aiming for a world record.

There will be global partnerships with 10 countries to hold yoga sessions at iconic landmarks, along with the creation of 1,000 yoga parks to promote community participation.

Special yoga programmes for differently-abled individuals, senior citizens, children, and marginalised groups will also be there. Further, an impact assessment of yoga's role in public health over the last decade. (ANI)

