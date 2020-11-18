New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief as 11 people died and 17 others sustained injuries this morning in a collision between two trucks at the Waghodia Crossing Highway in Vadodara.

In a tweet, PM Modi said that the administration is providing all possible assistance at the mishap site.

"Saddened by the accident in Vadodara. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover soon. The administration is providing all possible assistance at the site of the accident," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

At least 11 people died in the accident in the wee hours of Wednesday, Ranjan Ayyer, Superintendent, Sir Sayajirao General (SSG) Hospital said. As many as 17 people who sustained injuries in the accident have been admitted to a hospital.

Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani instructed officials to provide immediate help to the victims.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident near Vadodara. Instructed officials to do needful. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls. Om Shanti," Rupani tweeted. (ANI)

