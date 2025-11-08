Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on Saturday. In a post on X, PM Modi wished him a long and healthy life.

"Birthday greetings to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Garu. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," wrote PM Modi.

In response, Telangana CM thanked PM Modi for his warm wishes. "Thank you so much, Shri @narendramodi Ji, for your warm wishes," replied Reddy.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy turned 56 on Saturday. He was sworn in as the head of this Telangana government on December 7, 2023.

Besides PM Modi, other political leaders also extended birthday wishes to the CM Revanth Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also extended birthday wishes to Telangana CM. "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Chief Minister of Telangana State, Shri Revanth Reddy Garu," wrote Naidu.

Additonally, Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla also conveyed birthday greetings to CM Revanth Reddy.

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to Shri Revanth Reddy. Heartfelt birthday wishes to Shri @revanth_anumula, Chief Minister of Telangana State. I pray to God to grant him the strength to serve the people even more, complete health, and joy and happiness," wrote Pawan Kalyan.

"Birthday greetings to Shri Revanth Reddy ji, Chief Minister of Telangana. Praying for your long and healthy life @revanth_anumula," wrote Om Birla.

Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, praised the Chief Minister of Telangana as a symbol of people's governance while extending his wishes.

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Honourable Chief Minister of the State, Shri @revanth_anumula garu.May you, who stand as a symbol of people's governance by fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the state's people, live a full hundred years in public service with good health, happiness, and the blessings of the people, this is my sincere wish," wrote Mallu.

Revenue and Housing Minister of Telangana, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, praised the Chief Minister for his tireless efforts in improving the welfare of the people on his birthday.

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to the esteemed first Chief Minister of Telangana Congress, Honorable Enukula Revanth Reddy Garu, who is tirelessly working day and night for the welfare of all people and the progress of the state," wrote Srinivasa. (ANI)

