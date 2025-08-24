Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Parkash Utsav 2025 Photos and Quotes: Guru Granth Sahib Prakash Purab 2025 is a momentous occasion celebrated by Sikhs worldwide, commemorating the installation of the eternal Guru at Harmandir Sahib in 1604. To mark this sacred day, devotees are sharing vibrant images and HD wallpapers of the Guru Granth Sahib, beautifully decorated gurudwaras, and devotional gatherings. These visuals, available for free download online, allow followers to express their devotion and connect with loved ones by sharing photos, inspirational quotes, WhatsApp status updates, and sacred shabads. The online sharing of these resources brings the community closer, spreading the spiritual message of peace, unity, and devotion across families and friends during this auspicious festival. Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Parkash Utsav 2025 Photos and Videos: Netizens Celebrate First Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji With Zeal and Enthusiasm.
