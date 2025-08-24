Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Parkash Utsav 2025 Photos and Quotes: Guru Granth Sahib Prakash Purab 2025 is a momentous occasion celebrated by Sikhs worldwide, commemorating the installation of the eternal Guru at Harmandir Sahib in 1604. To mark this sacred day, devotees are sharing vibrant images and HD wallpapers of the Guru Granth Sahib, beautifully decorated gurudwaras, and devotional gatherings. These visuals, available for free download online, allow followers to express their devotion and connect with loved ones by sharing photos, inspirational quotes, WhatsApp status updates, and sacred shabads. The online sharing of these resources brings the community closer, spreading the spiritual message of peace, unity, and devotion across families and friends during this auspicious festival. Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Parkash Utsav 2025 Photos and Videos: Netizens Celebrate First Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji With Zeal and Enthusiasm.

Guru Granth Sahib Prakash Purab 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers

Guru Granth Sahib Parkash Purab Status in Punjabi (File Image)

Beautiful Images of Gurudwaras During Guru Granth Sahib Parkash Purab

Guru Granth Sahib Parkash Purab Wallpapers to Share Online (File Image)

HD Wallpapers of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji for Free Download

Guru Granth Sahib Parkash Purab Poster For Loved Ones (File Image)

Share Devotional Guru Granth Sahib Parkash Purab Photos With Family and Friends

Guru Granth Sahib Parkash Purab Images in Punjabi (File Image)

Inspirational Quotes From Guru Granth Sahib Ji Parkash Purab

Guru Granth Sahib Parkash Purab Quotes in Punjabi (File Image)

Guru Granth Sahib Ji Parkash Purab WhatsApp Status Ideas

Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Parkash Utsav 2025 Photos and Videos (Photo Credits: X)

Sacred Guru Granth Sahib Ji Parkash Purab Shabads to Share Online

Guru Granth Sahib Parkash Purab WhatsApp Messages in Punjabi (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)