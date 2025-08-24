Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Parkash Utsav 2025 is celebrated on Sunday, August 24, with immense devotion and grandeur across India and among Sikh communities worldwide. Marking the First Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, the social media platforms are flooded with photos and videos from gurudwaras beautifully decorated with lights and flowers, as devotees gathered to offer prayers, listen to kirtans, and take part in Nagar Kirtans. Netizens shared glimpses of the celebrations with heartfelt messages, highlighting the spiritual significance of the day and spreading the message of peace, equality, and devotion enshrined in the Guru Granth Sahib Ji. The vibrant visuals of devotees coming together in unity showcased the zeal and enthusiasm with which this auspicious occasion was observed. Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Parkash Utsav Quotes & Images: Shabads To Recite on the Gurupurab and Share With Family and Friends.

Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Parkash Utsav, also known as the First Parkash Purab, marks the historic day in 1604 when Guru Arjan Dev Ji installed the Adi Granth at Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar. The day holds immense spiritual significance as it honours the eternal Guru of the Sikhs, embodying the divine wisdom and teachings of Sikhism.

Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Parkash Utsav 2025 Celebrations Across India

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of #GuruGranthSahib ji. This day commemorates the first Parkash (Opening Ceremony) of Guru Granth Sahib. From Guru Granth Sahib, we get inspiration to walk on the path of truth, peace, serve humanity, maintain love and… pic.twitter.com/rhAJiDn0cV — Amandeep Singh (@MrAmanDeep) August 24, 2025

Video of Beautifully Decorated Gurudwaras Go Viral Online

#WATCH | Amritsar, Punjab: On the occasion of ‘Parkash Purab of Guru Granth Sahib,' a procession is taken out from Gurudwara Shri Ramsar to the Golden Temple. pic.twitter.com/wCKAyVL32U — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2025

Devotees Participate in Kirtans and Nagar Kirtans With Great Devotion

"ਸੱਬ ਸਿੱਖਣ ਕੋ ਹੁਕਮ ਹੈ ਗੁਰੂ ਮਾਨਯੋ ਗ੍ਰੰਥ" I join members of the Sikh Sangat around the world in celebrating the auspicious first Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji. pic.twitter.com/wT5B36vfqX — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 24, 2025

Videos Capture the Spiritual Energy of the Occasion Marking First Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji

Amritsar: On the occasion of the first Prakash Parv of Guru Granth Sahib, devotees were mesmerized by the floral decorations at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib. Singh Sahib Gyani Raghubir Singh congratulated the sangat, noting their participation in the grand Nagar Kirtan and… pic.twitter.com/kSfuDqkZNs — IANS (@ians_india) August 23, 2025

Netizens Share Heartfelt First Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Wishes and Messages on Social Media

To mark the Pehla Parkash Purab of Guru Granth Sahib ji, Sri Darbar Sahib in Amritsar blooms into a vision of devotion and color. Fresh flowers adorn the premises. Across the world, Sangat preparing to celebrate the Gurpurab tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/oLAkBNKCDe — Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਰੌਬਿਨ (@rsrobin1) August 23, 2025

Symbolism and Significance of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Parkash Utsav

First parkash of shri guru Granth sahib ji, at "Golden Temple" Amritsar 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SH1fqzuLkd — All About Sikhism (@AllAboutSikhism) August 23, 2025

Unity, Peace and Devotion Mark the 2025 Celebrations

On this sacred day of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, we bow with utmost reverence to the eternal Guru, whose divine wisdom continues to guide humanity towards the path of truth, love, humility, and righteousness. pic.twitter.com/uJG9hFd2Iq — Amanjyot singh (@Amanjyot__Singh) August 24, 2025

Global Sikh Community Joins Online Celebrations With Shared Photos and Videos

ਆਗਿਆ ਭਈ ਅਕਾਲ ਕੀ ਤਭੀ ਚਲਾਇਓ ਪੰਥ, ਸਭ ਸਿਖਨ ਕੋ ਹੁਕਮ ਹੈ ਗੁਰੂ ਮਾਨਿਓ ਗਰੰਥ| On this sacred day of the First Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, let us bow to the Eternal Guru, whose divine light guides humanity beyond time, beyond fear. Sri Guru Granth Sahib is not just… pic.twitter.com/KBul6HFZWW — Saint Soldier Wisdom (@Sage1709) August 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)