Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Parkash Utsav 2025 is celebrated on Sunday, August 24, with immense devotion and grandeur across India and among Sikh communities worldwide. Marking the First Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, the social media platforms are flooded with photos and videos from gurudwaras beautifully decorated with lights and flowers, as devotees gathered to offer prayers, listen to kirtans, and take part in Nagar Kirtans. Netizens shared glimpses of the celebrations with heartfelt messages, highlighting the spiritual significance of the day and spreading the message of peace, equality, and devotion enshrined in the Guru Granth Sahib Ji. The vibrant visuals of devotees coming together in unity showcased the zeal and enthusiasm with which this auspicious occasion was observed. Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Parkash Utsav Quotes & Images: Shabads To Recite on the Gurupurab and Share With Family and Friends.

Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Parkash Utsav, also known as the First Parkash Purab, marks the historic day in 1604 when Guru Arjan Dev Ji installed the Adi Granth at Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar. The day holds immense spiritual significance as it honours the eternal Guru of the Sikhs, embodying the divine wisdom and teachings of Sikhism.

Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Parkash Utsav 2025 Celebrations Across India

Video of Beautifully Decorated Gurudwaras Go Viral Online

Devotees Participate in Kirtans and Nagar Kirtans With Great Devotion

Videos Capture the Spiritual Energy of the Occasion Marking First Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji

Netizens Share Heartfelt First Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Wishes and Messages on Social Media

Symbolism and Significance of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji Parkash Utsav

Unity, Peace and Devotion Mark the 2025 Celebrations

Global Sikh Community Joins Online Celebrations With Shared Photos and Videos

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)