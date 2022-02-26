New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given instructions much before the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting was held, to make necessary arrangements for bringing stranded students in Ukraine back to India.

"During the day before yesterday's meeting by PM Modi, a decision was made to evacuate them (stranded students in Ukraine) on GoI's expenses. PM, in fact, had instructed much before to make necessary arrangements for the same," Singh told the media persons in Delhi.

On the question of children still trapped in the interior of Ukraine, he said, "our foreign minister has spoken to the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, efforts are on to bring them (students) safely. The situation should be normal, this is our wish."

Earlier on Thursday, at the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting on the Ukraine crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the topmost priority of the government is the safety and security of Indian nationals, informed Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. (ANI)

The tensions between the two nations escalated after Putin on Monday recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities escalating the ongoing tensions between the two countries. Ukraine gained independence in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

Putin on Thursday morning said special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".

Leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in the Donbas region.Moreover, many Indian citizens and students are stranded in Ukraine.

The Indian Embassy on Thursday issued a third travel advisory to Indian nationals/students.

The Mission asked Indians to be aware of the surroundings, be safe, do not leave homes unless necessary, and stress on carrying their documents at all times. (ANI)

