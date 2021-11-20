Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 20 (ANI): BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown statesmanship by announcing to repeal the three farm laws.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Reddy said that the opposition used the farmers as a political tool to spread lies against the Modi government.

The leader said that Prime Minister announced to repeal the laws with the spirit of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan.

Calling the prime minister "pro-farmer", he said that he increased the agriculture budget and also made Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana stronger.

He alleged that the opposition parties could not digest the welfare schemes for the farmers as well as the increasing fame of Prime Minister Modi globally.

"The Congress party tried to use the farmers in middle and provoked agitation," he said.

He said that the prime minister has shown magnanimity and nobody in history has made such a big move in the past.

"PM Modi has shown magnanimity. We salute PM Modi's statesmanship. But some Congress leaders are saying it's because of them that the farm laws are repealed. False propaganda was made internationally and nationally against the government, we always respect Farmers. PM is working for the Nation, and living for the nation," said Ponguleti Sudhakar. (ANI)

