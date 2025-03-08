Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the free benefit distribution under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for over two lakh beneficiaries in Surat as part of the Surat District Food Security Satisfaction Campaign.

PM Modi said, "The 'Surti Spirit,' known for its dedication to work, charity, and public service, was evident today in the efforts to uplift the deprived and poor sections of society. Surat has taken a significant step toward ensuring proper nutrition and food security for its needy citizens through the Food Security Satisfaction Campaign. This initiative reflects the spirit of true fulfillment, not just appeasement."

At the event organized by the State Department of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, the Prime Minister distributed benefits under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) to the elderly, Divyangs, and Ganga Swarupa mothers and sisters, who are recognized as 'Priority Households' (PHH) under the state government's pension assistance scheme.

This initiative strengthens food and nutritional security for the most underprivileged families, reaffirming the government's commitment to social welfare.

During the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, greeted the assembled crowd. As a symbolic gesture of the PMGKAY benefits, the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, and other dignitaries distributed grain kits to the beneficiaries.

Praising the district administration's initiative to collectively distribute benefits under schemes like the Ganga Swarupa Aarthik Sahay Yojana, Old Age Pension Yojana, and Divyang Sahay Yojana alongside PMGKAY, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of proactive governance in reaching beneficiaries directly, ensuring that no needy person is left behind.

He highlighted that delivering benefits without discrimination fosters true inclusivity. He further stated that this campaign proves that when a scheme is designed with the right intent and policies, it effectively uplifts the poor and the needy.

The Prime Minister affirmed that in New India, no poor household should face an unlit stove or go to bed hungry. He emphasized that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) became a lifeline for millions of impoverished families during the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even in the post-pandemic era, the scheme ensures that no poor family goes hungry, significantly strengthening food security for the underprivileged. He further reiterated the central government's commitment to providing adequate nutrition to every family and making India free from anemia and malnutrition.

Addressing the large gathering at the event, organized with the spirit of Antyodaya, the Prime Minister commended the Surat administration's survey, which ensured that elderly individuals, Divyangs, and Ganga Swarupa women receiving monthly pension assistance were not excluded from free food benefits.

He hailed this initiative as a remarkable example of Antyodaya in action, expressing confidence that it would inspire other districts to enhance their efforts toward the welfare of the poor.

The Prime Minister further highlighted that Surat, a city home to people from all parts of the country, stands as a true symbol of unity in diversity, embodying the spirit of a 'Mini India.' Known for its entrepreneurial drive, Surat has long been a city that values hard work and creates opportunities for growth and prosperity.

Lakhs of migrants from across India have fulfilled their aspirations for a better life here. Among the essential needs of food, clothing, and shelter, food remains the most fundamental, and Surat has built a reputation as a city that not only provides sustenance but also lays the foundation for a secure and prosperous future.

With over 81 crore beneficiaries, the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana has emerged as the world's largest food security program. Proudly recognizing this achievement, the Prime Minister described the initiative as a testament to the values of humanity and social justice.

He emphasized the central government's unwavering commitment to food security and announced that the scheme had been extended for another five years from January 2024.

This extension will continue to benefit approximately 81 crore beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) across the country, further strengthening the government's resolve to eliminate hunger and malnutrition.

Reflecting on the unjust conditions under previous governments, the Prime Minister pointed out that five core fraudulent ration cards existed, enabling food meant for the poor to be diverted by invisible profiteers.

He emphasized that his government eliminated these fake cards and achieved 100% digitization of ration cards nationwide, ensuring transparency and efficiency in the food distribution system.

He also mentioned that the successful implementation of the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' policy now allows beneficiaries to access food grains anywhere in the country.

This has significantly benefited eligible migrant workers and employees living in Surat from other states, ensuring they receive food security at their doorstep. Concluding his address, he extended his best wishes for a prosperous future to all beneficiaries.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering commitment to ensuring that no poor or marginalized individual goes hungry.

He highlighted that the Prime Minister's deep concern for food security led to the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), which has provided free food grains to millions, significantly enhancing the lives of the underprivileged.

Emphasizing the importance of the Food Security Satisfaction Campaign, the Chief Minister stated that since assuming office, the Prime Minister has remained dedicated to prioritizing the welfare of the poor, underprivileged, and oppressed, ensuring their upliftment through proactive government policies.

CM Bhupendra Patel noted that under the Prime Minister's leadership, all welfare schemes have been centered around society's poor and marginalized sections.

He pointed out that initiatives like the PM Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Ujjwala Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, PM Jan Arogya Yojana, PM SVANidhi, and PM Matru Vandana Yojana have significantly improved the standard of living and empowerment of the poor, lifting 25 crore people out of poverty in the last ten years.

He further stated that by ensuring access to adequate housing, food, and healthcare, the PM has genuinely empowered the poor. His efforts have not only lifted people out of poverty but also equipped them with the resilience and resources to overcome it.

The Prime Minister launched the PM Vishwakarma Yojana to support self-reliance among poor and middle-class artisans. Additionally, he guaranteed bank loans up to Rs 50,000 for daily wage earners, street vendors, and small traders in urban areas.

The CM concluded that the PM has set a remarkable example of inclusive development by actively involving all sections of society in the nation's progress.

Welcoming the Prime Minister, Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil lauded his thoughtful initiative of renaming physically and mentally challenged individuals as 'Divyang,' honoring their inner strength and abilities.

He praised the government's inclusive efforts to extend the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana to Divyang individuals, elderly citizens, and Ganga Swarupa mothers, ensuring they receive free food grains.

He also emphasized the importance of empowering Divyang individuals by providing high-quality support, enabling them to achieve financial independence and lead dignified lives. He highlighted that before 2014, the budget for Divyang welfare was Rs 565 crore, which has now increased to Rs 1,275 crore, reflecting the government's strong commitment to their upliftment.

He further noted that job reservations for Divyang individuals in government employment have been increased from 3% to 4%, while higher education reservations have been raised from 3% to 5%. Additionally, to improve accessibility in transportation, 709 railway stations, over 80 national and international airports, and more than 10,000 bus stations have been equipped with essential accessibility features, ensuring greater ease of travel for Divyang individuals.

During the event, the Prime Minister was presented with a wooden idol of Maa Annapurna, crafted using GI-tagged Sadeli wooden art, along with a traditional zari-worked 'khes,' reflecting Surat's rich heritage. In an inspiring gesture, he signed paintings created by Divyang artists, acknowledging and encouraging their artistic talent.

Kunvarji Bavaliya, Minister of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs; Kanubhai Desai, Finance Minister; Bhikhusinh Parmar, Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies; Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of State for Home; Mukesh Patel, Minister of State for Forests and Environment; Praful Pansheriya, Minister of State for Education; and Kunvarj Halpati, Minister of State for Tribal Development. Also in attendance were MPs Mukesh Dalal and Prabhu Bhai Vasava, Rajya Sabha MP Govind Dholakia, District Panchayat President Smt. Bhavini Patel, Mayor Dakshesh Mavani, MLAs, Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Secretary of Food and Civil Supplies, District Collector Dr Saurabh Pardhi, Police Commissioner Anupam Sinh Gehlot, District Development Officer Shivani Goyal, Resident Additional Collector, Vijay Rabari, District Supply Officer, DD Shah; along with several dignitaries, officials, beneficiaries, and citizens. (ANI)

