New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded the Indian shooter Avani Lekhara after she registered a ground-breaking gold medal win at the R8- Women's 50m 3P SH1 event during the ongoing Chateauroux Para Shooting World Cup 2022.

PM Modi highlighted Lekhara's determination and wished her the very best for her future.

"Proud of AvaniLekhara for winning another Gold at Chateauroux2022. Her determination to scale new heights is remarkable. I congratulate her on this feat and wish her the very best for the future," said PM Modi in a tweet.

Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist Avani Lekhara added another feather to her cap as she won the top medal at the event by achieving a score of 458.3.

This is her second gold at the event.

Earlier on Friday, Rahul Jakhar and Rubina Francis won gold and silver medals respectively at the P5 Mixed 10m Air Pistol Standard SH1 event in the ongoing Chateauroux Para Shooting World Cup 2022.

Also, the Men's trio of Rahul Jakhar, Deepender and Akash clinched gold in the P5 Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol Standard SH1 event.

Earlier on Thursday, the duo of Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana captured a silver medal at the Mixed Team 50m Pistol SH1 event in the ongoing Chateauroux Para-Shooting World Cup.

On Wednesday, the Indian duo of Manish Narwal and Rubina Francis on Wednesday clinched the gold medal in the P6-10m Air Pistol Mixed event at the Chateauroux Para-Shooting World Cup.

Narwal and Francis outscored China's Yang Chao and Min Li to win the gold medal. The Indian duo also created a new world record in the qualification stage with a score of 565.

On Tuesday, Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Avani Lekhara won a gold medal with a world record score of 250.6 in the Women's 10m Air Rifle and secured a place at the Paris Paralympics 2024. The 20-year-old shooter broke her own world record of 249.6.

Apart from her, para rifle shooter Srihari Devaraddi clinched a gold medal in Mixed 10m Air Rifle SH2 with a shot total of 253.1 in the final after defeating Slovenia's Tirsek F by just 0.5 points. (ANI)

