Mumbai, June 11: The Mumbai Police recently arrested a man for allegedly stabbing an 18-year-old girl to death at her residence in Govandi. Police officials said that the alleged incident took place on Friday afternoon. The victim has been identified as Fauziya Khan.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the victim was alone at home when the 20-year-old accused entered her place and stabbed her in the foot with a knife. Sources from the police said that the reason for the stabbing is still not known.

However, cops suspect that the two had an affair and had broken up recently because of which the accused assaulted her. The accused who could not take the rejection barged into the victim's home and an argument took place between them.

Following this, he attacked her with a knife. While Khan was immediately rushed to the hospital by her neighbours, she died due to excessive blood loss.

"We have detained the accused and are questioning him to find out the reason for the attack," a police officer attached to Deonar police station said.

Police also suspect the involvement of three other men who accompanied the accused during the incident. The cops are trying to trace them.

