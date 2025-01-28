New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Asserting that India's youth are a force for global good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the BJP-led NDA government had worked for removing many obstacles faced by the country's youth which has enhanced their potential.

PM Modi, who addressed the annual National Cadet Corps (NCC) PM rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi, strongly pitched for 'One Nation, One Election' proposal and urged people to become part of the debate in large numbers, saying there should be a wide discussion so that the country can move in the right direction.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Dials US President Donald Trump, Discusses 'Mutually Beneficial' Ties.

PM Modi witnessed a cultural program and presented the Best Cadet Awards. Greeting the gathering on the occasion of NCC Day, the Prime Minister said there were around 150 cadets from the 18 friendly nations and welcomed them. He congratulated the youth from across India who had joined virtually through the Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) portal.

"Being selected for the Republic Day Parade is an achievement in itself," he said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya Ram Temple Witnesses Surge of Devotees on Republic Day, With Over 25 Lakh People Visiting Mandir.

He mentioned that the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayag symbolizes the unity of the nation, calling it a "Kumbh of Unity." He emphasized that this unity is essential for the country's progress.

The Prime Minister said this year's Republic Day was special as India completed 75 years as a Republic and these memories will last a lifetime and the cadets would feel proud to have been a part of the momentous occasion.

He noted that the NCC has been extended to border areas and coastal districts, with over 170 border talukas and nearly 100 coastal talukas now having NCC presence.

The Prime Minister remarked that the youth of India will determine the development of the country.

Citing a recently published report in newspapers, which revealed that in the past decade, Indian youth have created 1.5 lakh startups and over 100 unicorns, the Prime Minister noted that more than 200 major global companies are led by people of Indian origin, contributing trillions of rupees to the global GDP and helping improve the lives of millions. Prime Minister Modi emphasized that Indian scientists, researchers, and teachers are accelerating global progress. He stated that in any sector, imagining the future of the world without the talent and strength of India's youth is difficult and this is why he refers to them as a "force for global good".

Underlining that the strength of an individual or a country increases when unnecessary obstacles are overcome, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that in the past 10 years, many barriers faced by the youth in India have been removed, enhancing the capabilities of both the youth and the nation. He noted that in 2014, many of the youth were around 10-12 years old and should ask their families about the conditions back then.

He highlighted that the introduction of a single-window system has eliminated many old problems. Pointing out another major issue related to subject selection, PM Modi said that earlier, once a subject was chosen, changing it was difficult, however now the new National Education Policy provided the flexibility to change subjects as per one's preference.

He highlighted that over the past 10 years, more than Rs40 lakh crore has been disbursed under the Mudra Yojana, helping millions of young people start their businesses.

Remarking that the 21st-century world is changing rapidly, and it is essential to keep pace with this change, PM Modi emphasized the significant role of the youth in this transformation. He added that in every sector, be it art, research, or innovation, the youth must bring new energy through their innovative ideas and creativity. The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of politics as another crucial field and encouraged the youth to enter politics with new suggestions and innovative ideas, stating that this is the need of the hour.

He reiterated his call from the Red Fort for one lakh youth to join politics. Prime Minister Modi noted the strength of the youth, as seen during the "Viksit Bharat: Young Leaders Dialogue." He mentioned that millions of young people across the country had provided invaluable suggestions and expressed their ideas for building a developed India.

The Prime Minister remarked that during the freedom struggle, people from every profession had a single goal - India's independence and in this Amrit Kaal, "our sole objective should be a developed India".

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of remembering the Panch Pran: building a developed India, freeing ourselves from the mindset of slavery, taking pride in our heritage, working for the unity of India, and fulfilling our duties with honesty. He stated that these Panch Pran will guide and inspire every Indian.

PM Modi praised the cultural performance which he witnessed earlier at the event, noting that it reflected the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat", which is a significant strength of the country.

A total of 2361 NCC cadets participated in the Republic Day Camp this year which included 917 girl cadets, which was the highest ever participation by girls cadets.

The Prime Minister referred to the bill on 'One Nation, One Election', which is being examined by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, and said an important debate is going on in the country and the issue is linked to the future of country's youth.

He said a lot of damage has been caused as the pattern of simultaneous polls for assembly and Lok Sabha polls was "broken".

"Today, India holds the biggest elections in the world. But in India, elections keep happening after every few months. For a very long time after Independence, Lok Sabha and Vidhaan Sabha elections used to be held together. But then this pattern was broken which caused a lot of damage to the country... A crucial debate is going on in the country, people are giving their views and this is important in a democracy... This debate is 'One Nation One Election.' I request the people of the country to become a part of this debate in large numbers... There should be a discussion across the country so that the country can move in the right direction," he said.

The Prime Minister said mostly teachers are deployed for election duties and it impacts studies and governance also gets impacted.

The Prime Minister urged the youth including NCC cadets, MyBharat volunteers and NSS members to be part of the debate, take part in large numbers and lead it.

He said the elections to Lok Sabha and assemblies should be held simultaneously and then after the decided five years.

"The country's election system is an important issue linked to the future of the youth...The issue (One Nation One Election) is directly linked to the future of youth," PM Modi said.

Citing example of United States, PM Modi said the date of formation of next government is fixed and presidential election is held every four years.

President Droupadi Murmu has also backed the 'One Nation One Election' move of the government.

In her address to the nation on the eve of 76th Republic Day, the President said that another measure that promises to redefine the terms of good governance is the Bill introduced in Parliament to synchronise election schedules in the country.

"The 'One Nation One Election' plan can promote consistency in governance, prevent policy paralysis, mitigate resource diversion, and reduce the financial burden, apart from offering many other benefits," she said.

The constitution amendment bill on 'One Nation, One Election', which is being examined by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, proposes aligning the election cycles of the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The bill has been opposed by several opposition parties including Congress, Trinamool Congress and DMK.

The government says that synchronising electoral timelines will help meet logistical challenges, reduce costs, and minimise disruptions caused by frequent elections.

The recommendations of High-Level Committee Report on Simultaneous were accepted by the Union Cabinet on September 18, 2024.The first meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the 'One Nation One Election' bill was held on January 8.

In his remarks, PM Modi NCC has been expanded in the country's border areas and districts bordering the sea.

"NCC has reached more than 170 border talukas and nearly 100 coastal talukas. I would also like to thank the armed forces for taking responsibility for providing special training to youth from these districts. This has benefitted thousands of young people living in border areas," PM Modi said.

"The results of the NCC reform are visible in the number of cadets as well. In 2014, the number of NCC cadets was around 14 lakh. Today this number has reached 20 lakh, out of which, more than eight lakhs are girls," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)