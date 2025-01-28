Washington DC [US], January 28 (ANI): US President Donald Trump held a 'productive' telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a statement by the White House said.

The two leaders emphasised their commitment to advance the US-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership, the statement said.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump held a productive call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. The two leaders discussed expanding and deepening cooperation. They also discussed a range of regional issues, including security in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe. The President emphasized the importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment and moving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship."

The leaders also discussed plans for PM Modi's visit to the White House, and Indo- Pacific Quad partnership, with India hosting Quad Leaders for the first time later this year.

"The leaders discussed plans for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House, underscoring the strength of the friendship and strategic ties between our nations. Both leaders emphasized their commitment to advance the US-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership, with India hosting Quad Leaders for the first time later this year," the statement read.

The Quad is a diplomatic partnership between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States committed to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient, according to Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade statement.

Last week on Tuesday, the Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States Secretary of State emphasized the Quad alliance's commitment to boosting regional maritime, economic, technology, and supply chain security in the Indo-Pacific.

Notably, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on his first day in office on Tuesday, hosted the Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, and Japan for a significant meeting of the Quad alliance between the four nations. (ANI)

