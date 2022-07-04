Bhimavaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Soon after his speech in Bhimavaram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met the family of Pasala Krishna Murthy who was a respected freedom fighter from Andhra Pradesh.

PM Modi met 90-year-old Pasala Krishna Bharathi, daughter of the freedom fighter and took blessing from her. He also met her sister and niece.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister spoke on the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Andhra Pradesh's Bhimavaram and paid tributes to the freedom fighter.

"As the country celebrates Amrit Mahotsav of 75 years of independence, we alongside celebrate the 125th anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju. At the same time, 100 years of 'Rampa Kranti' for the country's independence are also completed. I bow down my head and give a tribute to him," said PM Modi.

He said that the 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju Garu and the 100th anniversary of Rampa Kranti will be celebrated throughout the year.

Highlighting that the freedom struggle is not just a history of a few years, areas, or people, PM Modi said India's freedom struggle is the story of sacrifice and tenacity across the country.

The Prime Minister said that from the birth of Sitaram Raju Garu to his sacrifice, his life journey is an inspiration to all of us. He dedicated his life to the rights of tribal society, and at the young age of 27, he sacrificed his life for India's Independence.

He said that Andhra Pradesh is the land of heroes and patriots. From great freedom fighters to leaders who stood tall against British Raj, the state has immensely contributed to the freedom struggle.

"Andhra Pradesh is the land of heroes and patriots. Here there were freedom heroes like Pingali Venkayya, who prepared the flag of the country. This is the land of heroes like Kanneganti Hanumanthu, Kandukuri Veeresalingam Pantulu and Potti Sriramulu," the PM said.

He said during India's freedom struggle, the youth played a pivotal role and today, as we are building a New India, the youth needs to come forward and contribute to this vision.

"As we celebrate 75 years of Independence, we need to build an India that symbolizes the vision of our great freedom fighters. A country with equal opportunities, rapid growth and a country where 133 crore citizens come together for the vision of a New India. Today, for the first time after Independence, to create awareness about Adivasi Gaurav and Viraasat we are building museums to tell the story of the great tribal leaders of India," he said.

PM Modi also unveiled the 30-feet tall bronze statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju on the occasion.

Born on July 4, 1897, Alluri Sitarama Raju is remembered for his fight against the British, in order to safeguard the interests of the tribal communities in the Eastern Ghats region. He had led the Rampa rebellion, which was launched in 1922. He is referred to as "Manyam Veerudu" (Hero of the Jungles) by the local people.

The government has planned a series of initiatives as part of the year-long celebration.

The birthplace of Alluri Sitarama Raju at Pandrangi in Vizianagaram district and Chintapalli Police Station (to mark 100 years of Rampa Rebellion - the attack on this police station marked the beginning of Rampa Rebellion) will be restored.

The government has also approved the construction of Alluri Dhyana Mandir at Mogallu with a statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Dhyana Mudra, depicting the life story of the freedom fighter through mural paintings and an AI-enabled interactive system.

Later in the day, will also visit Gandhinagar in Gujarat where he will inaugurate the Digital India Week 2022 in Gandhinagar, whose theme is 'Catalyzing New India's Techade'. (ANI)

