New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met noted chess player Koneru Humpy, who recently won the Women's World Rapid Chess Championship, and hailed her as a sporting icon.

Modi said on X, "Glad to have met Koneru Humpy and her family. She is a sporting icon and a source of inspiration for aspiring players. Her sharp intellect and unwavering determination are clearly visible. She has not only brought immense pride to India but has also redefined what excellence is."

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: BJP Yuva Morcha President Kanav Sharma Shot Dead In Sarwal After Dispute Over Parking Spot.

The chess grandmaster earlier described her meeting with Modi as "an incredible honor and a once-in-a-lifetime privilege".

The experience was truly unforgettable, filled with inspiration and encouragement, she said, thanking him for this "remarkable" moment.

Also Read | 'BJP Faced With 3 Aapadas as It Has No CM Face, Narrative, Issue for Delhi Assembly Elections 2025': Arvind Kejriwal Launches Counter-Attack on PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)