New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other parliamentarians on Friday paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya on their birth anniversaries, at Central Hall in the Parliament.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to release a book on former Prime Minister titled 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Parliament: A Commemorative Volume'.

Vajpayee's birthday is celebrated as 'Good Governance Day'.

The late leader was conferred Bharat Ratna in 2015. He had also been awarded Pt. Govind Ballabh Pant Award for Best Parliamentarian in 1994.

Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya was born on December 25, 1861, in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) in Uttar Pradesh, Malaviya played a key role in the Indian independence struggle against British rule and founded the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in 1916.

In 2014, he was posthumously conferred with Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)