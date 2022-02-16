New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to noted singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, saying his music was all-encompassing and it beautifully expressed diverse emotions.

Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, died following multiple health issues on Tuesday night, a doctor treating him at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu said. He was 69.

"Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji's music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister tweeted.

Lahiri had unsuccessfully contested elections on a BJP ticket in West Bengal.

