PM Narendra Modi Receives Grand Welcome With Traditional Rituals, Amrut Kalash; Chants ‘Har Har Mahadev’ Across Somnath Temple

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Gandhinagar, May 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chairman of the Somnath Trust on Monday participated in the 'Somnath Amrutparv-2026' celebrations at the Somnath Temple in Prabhas Patan, marking 75 years of the reconstruction of the historic shrine. 'Somnath Amrutparv-2026' is being celebrated in the divine presence of Lord Somnath Mahadev, a symbol of India's cultural pride and heritage.

According to the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Prime Minister was warmly welcomed near Veer Hamirji Circle at the main entrance of the temple with cultural performances reflecting India's diverse traditions. On the way, he also viewed an attractive sand sculpture based on the theme of Somnath. Amid the beats of Nashik drums and traditional musical instruments played by 75 drummers, around 100 girls and women dressed in traditional attire welcomed the Prime Minister with Amrut Kalash carried on their heads. PM Narendra Modi Holds Roadshow To Participate in Somnath Amrut Mahotsav in Gujarat, Receives Rousing Welcome (Watch Video).

Before entering the temple premises, the Prime Minister offered heartfelt floral tributes to the statue of Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of a united India and the visionary leader behind the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple. Amid the sounds of Shankh and damaru played by young sages near Digvijay Dwar, the Prime Minister proceeded through a special 'Bell Walk' into the sanctum sanctorum, where he performed Mahapuja as per Vedic rituals and prayed for the nation's progress and the well-being of every citizen.

On this occasion, PM Modi performed the Kumbhabhishek and flag hoisting ceremony at the shrine of Somnath Mahadev. At this sacred moment, flower petals were showered upon the temple spire by two Chetak helicopters of the Indian Air Force, creating a divine and grand atmosphere along the seashore in the presence of Somnath Mahadev. The breathtaking air show presented in the skies above Somnath by the Indian Air Force's 'Suryakiran' Aerobatics Team left the audience spellbound. PM Narendra Modi To Visit Gujarat on May 10–11; To Attend Somnath Amrit Mahotsav, Inaugurate Sardar Dham.

The Prime Minister also visited an exhibition in the temple premises depicting the glorious heritage and history of Somnath. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi were also present on the occasion. The Somnath Sankalp Mahotsav is part of a series of events under the Somnath Swabhiman Parv being held in Varanasi.Somnath Swabhiman Parv, which was celebrated earlier this year, commemorates 1,000 years since the first attack by Mahmud of Ghazni on the Somnath Temple in 1026.

The Parv celebrates the enduring spirit of India's civilisation and rich cultural and spiritual heritage. The sacred Somnath Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and a symbol of India's enduring faith and civilisational heritage.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)