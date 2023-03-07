Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Guwahati to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the three northeastern states where assembly elections were held recently, was accorded a warm welcome in the city on Tuesday.

PM Modi was welcomed by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Bharatiya Janata Party state president Bhabesh kalita at Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati.

The people of Guwahati were filled with euphoria as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the city. People lined both sides of the streets through which the Prime Minister's convoy passed. Local artists also performed a folk dance.

PM Modi attended the oath-taking ceremonies of Conrad Sangma as Chief Minister of Meghalaya and Neiphiu Rio as the Chief Minister of Nagaland on Tuesday.

"Joined the oath-taking ceremony of Neiphiu Rio Ji and his Council of Ministers. I am confident that this team, which is a blend of youth and experience, will continue the good governance trajectory of Nagaland and fulfil people's aspirations. My best wishes to them," tweeted the Prime Minister.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM arrived in Shillong to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and his ministerial team.

"Attended the oath-taking ceremony of Conrad Sangma Ji and his ministerial team. Congratulations to those who took an oath. Best wishes to them in their pursuit of taking Meghalaya to new heights of growth," tweeted the Prime Minister.

PM Modi is also scheduled to take part in the oath-taking ceremony of Manik Saha as the Chief Minister of Tripura on Wednesday. (ANI)

