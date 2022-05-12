New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed on 100 per cent coverage of the welfare schemes and said that saturation is his dream.

The Prime Minister added that saturation leaves no space for appeasement politics.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Section 144 Re-Imposed in Riot-Hit Khargone District; No Rallies, Processions, Jagarans, Shobha Yatras, Political Rallies Allowed Till July 10.

"My dream is saturation. We should move towards 100 per cent coverage. Government machinery should get used to this and a belief should be generated among the citizens," he said while addressing 'Utkarsh Samaroh' virtually.

"The country has made this resolve to cover 100 per cent of the beneficiaries. When there is 100 per cent coverage of schemes, the appeasement politics come to an end. There remains no space for it," PM Modi added.

Also Read | LIC IPO: Supreme Court Declines To Grant Interim Relief to Petitioners Challenging Amendments to LIC Act by Finance Act of 2021.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the motive of his government as it moves to complete eight years at the Centre, and said that his tenure has been dedicated to service, good governance and welfare of the poor.

The Prime Minister recalled his life in Gujarat spent with the people of the state and said that it is due to his experience here that he is working for the country as a member of the family.

"The eight years of my government at the Centre have been dedicated to service, good governance and welfare of the poor. Whatever I am able to do today, I have learnt it all near you. I have experienced poverty, pain, development and troubles with extreme proximity while living among you. It is through that experience that I am working for the citizens of this country as a member of the family. It is the government's effort that the deserving beneficiary should not be left behind from the government schemes," the Prime Minister said.

He further said that his government is moving ahead with "new commitment and energy" as it inches closer to completing eight years at the Centre. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)