Ahmedabad, Nov 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four public rallies in Gujarat's Saurashtra region on Sunday, the second day of his visit to the poll-bound state.

The PM will offer prayers at the Somnath temple and thereafter, he will address a rally in Veraval town of Gir Somnath district.

From there, he will leave for Dhoraji in Rajkot district to address another election rally as part of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's poll campaign, a BJP functionary said.

The PM is also scheduled to address rallies in Amreli and Botad later in the day.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

Modi had on Saturday addressed a rally in Valsad district of south Gujarat.

He had invoked Gujarati pride and appealed to the people to be wary of those who defame Gujarat and said they should not find a place in the state.

