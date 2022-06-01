Navsari (Guj), Jun 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mass gathering of tribals at Khudvel village in Navsari district of Gujarat on June 10, officials said on Wednesday.

Also Read | KK Death Impact: College Fests Might Be Banned at Nazrul Mancha in South Kolkata After Controversy Over Concert Arrangements.

Nearly 3 lakh tribals, hailing from the south Gujarat region, including from Navsari, Tapi, Dang and Valsad districts, are expected to attend the "Adivasi Gaurav Sammelan" at the village in Chikhli taluka.

Also Read | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Announces Caste Based Census.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will also attend the gathering, the local administration said.

State Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar visited the venue on Tuesday to take stock of the preparations and gave necessary instructions to officials.

Notably, tribals of this region, led by local Congress MLA Anant Patel, had launched a massive protest a few months ago against the proposed Par-Tapi-Narmada river-link project fearing displacement.

Eventually, the Gujarat chief minister last month announced that the project had been scrapped.

However, Anant Patel, president of Gujarat Adivasi Congress, is still up in arms demanding a "white paper" on the cancellation of the project.

The Assembly elections in Gujarat are expected to be held in December this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)