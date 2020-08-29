New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will inaugurate college and administration buildings of the Rani Lakshmi Bai (RLB) Central Agricultural University in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

He will inaugurate the buildings through remote video conference at 12:30 pm today.

Also Read | NEET, JEE 2020: No Lockdown or Shutdown in Cities With Exam Centres in Odisha on These Dates.

The RLB Central Agriculture University is located in Jhansi and is a prominent institute of the Bundelkhand region.

The University has started its first academic session in 2014-15 and is offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses in agriculture, horticulture and forestry.

Also Read | Global COVID-19 Cases Top 24.6 Million: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 29, 2020.

"It is currently operating from the Indian Grassland and Fodder Research Institute, Jhansi as the main buildings were getting ready," said the PMO.

The Prime Minister will also interact with students of the university during the event.

Prime Minister Modi on Friday said that this would improve the education infrastructure and contribute to cutting edge research in agriculture as well as further farmer welfare."At 12:30 pm tomorrow (on Saturday), the College and Administration Buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University, Jhansi would be inaugurated. This would improve the education infrastructure and contribute to cutting edge research in agriculture as well as further farmer welfare," the Prime Minister had tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)