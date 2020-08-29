New Delhi, August 29: The overall number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the world has reached 2,49,08,392 as of Saturday morning, according to the worldometres. While the global death toll has climbed to 8,41,316, as many as 1,72,98,157 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far. The United States remains the worst-hit country by the pandemic. Catch live updates on the global coronavirus outbreak and other breaking news here.

In India's Jammu and Kashmir, security forces on Saturday neutralised three unidentified terrorists in an encounter. An Indian soldier was also martyred during the encounter that took place in Zadoora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. Incrimination materials including arms and ammunition were seized from the encounter site, police said. A search operation was underway. Read full report here.

Another encounter between security forces and Maoists took place in Majhgaon of Jharkhand. According to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), troops of 209 CoBRA and state Police were out for search and destroy operation (SADO) in Majhgaon during which the encounter broke between troops and Naxals at 6 am. The firing has stopped and search operation is underway.