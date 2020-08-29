Bhubneshwar, August 29: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to hold the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main) in September. According to the revised schedule, NEET will be held on September 13, and the JEE from September 1 to 6. Ahead of the crucial exams, the Odisha government has announced that there will be no lockdown or shutdown in cities where examination centres have been set up. NEET 2020, JEE (Main) Exam Date And Schedule Re-Announced by National Testing Agency, Check Confirmed Time Table And Guidelines Here.

"There will be no lockdown or shutdown in force in the examination cities in Odisha from August 30 to September 7 and from September 12 to September 14," read an order issued by the Odisha government on Saturday. Candidates, their guardians and officials involved in conducting NEET and JEE exams have been allowed to travel from their residence to the examination centre in personal or public vehicles. NEET, JEE 2020: Subramanian Swamy Tweets 'Conducting Exams Will Be Giant Mistake Like Nasbandi of Indira Gandhi'.

Here it may be noted that on August 27, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone the JEE Main and NEET examinations in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation and flood situation in many parts of the state. Earlier, the Chief Minister had written a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank requesting to postpone the two exams.

Patnaik had also requested to direct the NTA to open exam centres in all the 30 districts in Odisha. A large section of students, parents and leaders across the country have been demanding postponement of NEET and JEE amid the coronavirus pandemic.

