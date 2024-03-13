New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate and address the youth in the 'India's Techade: Chips for Viksit Bharat' on March 13 at 10:30 am via video conferencing. He will also lay the foundation stone of three semiconductor projects worth about Rs 1.25 lakh crore with the goal of 'Development of Semiconductors and Display Manufacturing Ecosystems in India'.

The India Semiconductor Mission has been set up by the Government of India to create an end-to-end semiconductor ecosystem to enable India to lead the global semiconductor industry. This initiative is expected to foster employment opportunities for the youth of the country, a press release from the Ministry of Education read.

The Prime Minister will dedicate India's first Fab facility in Gujarat's Dholera, Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facilities at Sanand in Gujarat and Morigaon in Assam.

The occasion will witness the participation of students from 1814 institutes, including, all Central Universities, IITs, NITs, IIMs, IISER, IISc and other top institutes where Research, Innovation and STEM disciplines are prominent, the release said.

Apart from live streaming of the event, the HEIs will be conducting seminars/conferences during the day to encourage deliberations on India's Techade vision, India's Semi-Conductor Mission and a roadmap to achieve Viksit Bharat @2047 through research and innovation etc.

India's Techade signifies India's dedication to embracing the digital age to ensure sustainable development, create new job opportunities, enhance quality of life, and establish a strong presence in the global technology landscape, the release said.

"It has been the vision of the Prime Minister to position India as a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing and technology development, fostering the creation of employment opportunities for the nation's youth," the statement from the Prime Minister's office said.

The Semiconductor fabrication facility at the Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) will be set up by Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) under the Modified Scheme for setting up of Semiconductor Fabs in India. With a total investment of over Rs. 91,000 crore, this will be the first commercial semiconductor fab in the country.

The Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Morigaon, Assam will be set up by Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL) under the Modified Scheme for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP), and with a total investment of about Rs 27,000 crore.

"The Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, will be set up by CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited under the Modified Scheme for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP), and with a total investment of about Rs 7,500 crore," it added. (ANI)

