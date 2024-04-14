New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to unveil its election manifesto - 'Sankalp Patra' for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls on Sunday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will also be present at the event.

Also Read | Fake Journalists Arrested in Uttar Pradesh: Police in Varanasi Bust Gang Impersonating as Media Persons to Extort Money by Threatening People With Sting Operation, Nine Arrested.

According to party sources, the BJP's manifesto will focus on development, a prosperous India, women, youth, the poor, and farmers. The theme of the manifesto will be "Modi's Guarantee: Developed India 2047," with a focus on cultural nationalism.

The BJP had appointed a manifesto committee headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that met twice to deliberate on its contents after the party had launched multiple exercises, including massive campaigns across the country to seek people's suggestions before the release of the 'Sankalp Patra'.

Also Read | Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Residence in Mumbai: Two People Open Fire Outside Actor’s Galaxy Apartment House in Bandra, Probe Underway (Watch Videos).

The BJP received over 1.5 million suggestions for its manifesto, including more than 400,000 through the NaMo app and over 1.1 million through videos.

The Lok Sabha polls in India are scheduled to take place from April 19, 2024, to June 1, 2024, to choose the 543 representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha. These elections will be conducted over seven phases, with the outcome being declared on June 4.

Around 970 million individuals, out of a total population of 1.44 billion, are eligible to take part in the elections. The legislative assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim will coincide with the general election. Additionally, there will be by-elections for 35 seats across 16 states. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)