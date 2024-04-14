Mumbai, April 14: In a shocker, at least two unidentified persons opened fire outside Bollywood megastar Salman Khan's Bandra home, around dawn, officials said on Sunday. According to locals, the two unknown persons sporting helmets came speeding on a motorcycle, and fired at least four shots in the direction of Galaxy Apartment, before zooming off on the dark and deserted road. Salman Khan Among Top 10 Targets of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Reveals NIA Probe; Check List Here

Salman Khan is under threat from certain Punjab-based mafia groups like the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In the past couple of years he and his father Salim Khan have been issued death threats in different ways, including dropping a letter to the family. It was not immediately known if Salman Khan was at home or not being a weekend holiday. Salman Khan’s Security Beefed Up After Lawrence Bishnoi Is Made Prime Accused In Sidhu Moose Wala’s Murder

Firing Outside Salman Khan's Residence in Mumbai

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Visuals from outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra where two unidentified men opened fire this morning. Police and forensic team present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/5vMmoXbI22 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

A Bandra Police team rushed to the Khan household and launched preliminary investigations, and security has been tightened in the vicinity. The police are scanning the CCTV footage in the area to trace out the shooters, check their motives and targets, and more details are awaited.

