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New Delhi, May 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the Art of Living International Centre on the organisation's 45th anniversary celebrations. According to the Art of Living, the visit coincides with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's 70th birthday. During the visit, PM Modi will launch various service initiatives, marking the milestone occasion at the spiritual centre. The Art of Living is a non-profit, educational, and humanitarian organisation, which was founded in 1981 by renowned spiritual teacher Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Operating in 182 countries, the organisation works across India in collaboration with the Government, leading corporates, and local communities.

In March, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met spiritual teacher Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at the Art of Living Ashram located in Shisham Jhadi, Rishikesh and sought his blessings. During the meeting, the two discussed various issues related to social harmony and spiritual awareness. PM Narendra Modi’s First Reaction on BJP’s Historic Win in West Bengal: ‘The Lotus Blooms in Bengal, People’s Power Has Prevailed’.

The Chief Minister said that the Art of Living Foundation, founded by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, has been playing a significant role in promoting peace, yoga and human values worldwide, adding that his guidance is spreading positive energy in society, which is highly inspiring for a spiritually rich state like Uttarakhand. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, while blessing the Chief Minister, expressed his wishes for the state's progress and prosperity. He said that Uttarakhand's spiritual heritage and natural beauty give it a unique global identity, and collective efforts are needed to further strengthen it. Mission Drishti: PM Narendra Modi Hails Team as SpaceX Launches World’s First OptoSAR Satellite by India's GalaxEye Space.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of guidance from saints and spiritual leaders in the holistic development of the state. Speaking to ANI, Dhami said Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is constantly guiding people onto the right path and wished for young people to awaken patriotism within them and work for society.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)