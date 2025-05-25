Gangtok (Sikkim) [India],May 25 (ANI) : The Government of Sikkim along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gangtok on March 29 for the Statehood Day celebrations.

Addressing media persons here, BJP Sikkim President DR Thapa said that the people of Sikkim are eagerly awaiting the Prime Minister's visit . He stated that the visit would mark the beginning of new opportunities and developmental projects for the state. "He will inaugurate many infrastructural projects across Sikkim and also lay the foundation stone of several upcoming initiatives," Thapa said.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood, Thapa extended warm greetings to the people of the state. He also paid tribute to those who played a role in Sikkim's merger with India. Remembering the leaders of the state, he said, "On this occasion, I want to thank all those who were involved in the merger of Sikkim with India. I remember all the six Chief Ministers and their teams of Independent Sikkim from first Chief Minister LD Kazi to Nar Bahadur Bhandari, Sanchaman Limboo, BB Gurung, Pawan Chamling, and incumbent Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Golay for all their work and efforts."

Referring to Prime Minister's address at the recent Rising Northeast Investors Meet, Thapa said that it opened new avenues for all northeastern states, including Sikkim. He emphasized the need for Sikkim to seize these opportunities.

Thapa also said that several long-pending demands of the state will be raised during the Prime Minister's visit. These include safeguarding Article 371F, inclusion of 12 left-out communities of Sikkim under tribal status, and the demand for separate Limboo-Tamang seats in the State Assembly, among other political issues.

He further mentioned that the matter of reconstruction of National Highway 10, which suffered damage from North Sikkim to Siliguri in West Bengal following the recent Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), will also be taken up with the Prime Minister.

In view of Sikkim's unpredictable weather conditions, and to ensure the visit is not disrupted, Thapa shared that party workers and citizens are conducting prayers and rituals across the state. "The party delegation is doing Puja and rituals in temples, monasteries, churches, and mosques across Sikkim for seeking blessings for clear weather on that day," he said.(ANI)

