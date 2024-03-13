Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually launched the PM-SURAJ (Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan and Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan) national portal.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the launching function held in Agartala.

Prime Minister Modi marked a nationwide initiative for providing credit support to marginalised sections of society.

He approved credit assistance for one lakh entrepreneurs from disadvantaged communities, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

During the event, the Prime Minister interacted with beneficiaries of various government schemes targeting marginalised groups, including Scheduled Castes, backward classes, and sanitation workers.

PM-SURAJ national portal for credit support to disadvantaged sections embodies the Prime Minister's commitment to prioritise the underprivileged (vanchiton ko variyata). It is a transformative initiative, aimed at uplifting the most marginalised segments of society. The credit support will be provided to eligible persons across the country and facilitated through banks, NBFC-MFIs, and other organisations, as per the statement issued by PMO.

During the programme, the Prime Minister also distributed Ayushman Health Cards and PPE kits to Safai Mitras (Sewer and Septic tank workers) under the National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE).

This initiative represents yet another step towards safeguarding the health and safety of frontline workers who serve in challenging conditions, the statement from PMO added further.

Over 3 lakh beneficiaries of various government schemes from disadvantaged groups across 500 districts attended the event.

Minister of Commerce Santana Chakma and Minister of ARDD Sudhangshu Das were also present during the event.

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the new terminal building of the Nagerjala bus stand in Agartala.

Inaugurating the program, the Chief Minister said that the government is working to provide better services to the people by building modern infrastructure. (ANI)

