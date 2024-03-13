Mumbai, March 13: The evening of March 11, 2024, marked the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, which will be celebrated by Muslims worldwide till the evening of April 9. During this month of Ramadan, all adult Muslims keep fast as it is one of the five pillars of the Islamic faith. This obligatory fasting is known as ‘Roza’. Muslims consume a pre-dawn meal called Sehri and give up food and water for the entire day. They break their fast with Iftar when the sun goes down. The timings for Sehri and Iftar slightly differ from city to city. Scroll down to know Sehri and Iftar's timings for the third Roza on March 14 in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and other Indian cities. Ramadan 2024 Date in India: Crescent Moon Sighted in Many Parts, Ramzan Fasting to Begin From March 12.

During this month of Ramadan, all adult Muslims keep fast as it is one of the five pillars of the Islamic faith. This obligatory fasting is known as ‘Roza’. During Ramadan, apart from fasting, people indulge in prayers, reflection, charity and humanitarian activities. Those who keep Roza can eat the first meal of the day, known as sehri, before sunrise, and they can end their fast by eating the evening meal (also known as iftar) after sunset. Hence, they look for the sunset time to break their fast. When Will Ramadan 2024 Fasting Start in India? Know Date, Significance and Importance of Fasting During the Holy Month of Ramzan.

Sehri, Iftar Time for Third Roza on March 14:

Roza 3 March 14, 2024 City Last Time For Sehri Iftar Time Mumbai 5:33 AM 6:49 PM Delhi 5:13 AM 6:30 PM Kolkata 4:31 AM 5:46 PM Ahmedabad 5:34 AM 6:49 PM Bengaluru 5:16 AM 6:31 PM Chennai 5:05 AM 6:20 PM Hyderabad 5:12 AM 6:27 PM Srinagar 5:28 AM 6:39 PM Lucknow 4:59 AM 6:16 PM Bhopal 5:14 AM 6:30 PM Malappuram 5:232 AM 6:37 PM Patna 4:42 AM 5:59 PM Jaipur 5:29 AM 6:36 PM

The holy month of Ramadan ends with Eid-ul-Fitr. Depending on the moon's sighting, one of the two major Islamic festivals, Eid Al Fitr or Eid Ul Fitr, will be celebrated in India on April 10 or 11. The festival marks the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal month. Have a happy and blessed Ramzan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2024 04:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).