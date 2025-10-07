New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he completes 25 years in public service. He highlighted Modi's rise from Chief Minister of Gujarat to a leader setting new benchmarks in governance, noting that the development model he introduced in Gujarat was appreciated not only in India but also around the world.

Speaking to ANI, Trivedi said, "24 years ago on this day, PM Modi became the CM of Gujarat, and perhaps this will be the first time in the history of India that he is entering his 25th year after continuously serving the people, creating new records of blessings and good governance for 24 years... The new model of development he introduced in Gujarat was appreciated not only in India but also around the world..."

Also Read | Bilaspur Bus Accident: 18 Passengers Killed As Landslide Hits Private Bus in Himachal Pradesh's Bhalughat Area; PM Narendra Modi Announces Ex-Gratia of INR 2 Lakh (See Pics and Videos).

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the people of India as he entered his 25th year of serving as the head of the government.

He reflected on this journey, which began on October 7, 2001, when he took the oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the first time. The then-Gujarat Governor Sunder Singh Bhandari administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi as the Chief Minister.

Also Read | Bilaspur Landslide: 10 Dead, Several Injured As Bus Carrying Passengers Hit by Landslide in Balurghat Area; Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Expresses Grief (See Pics and Videos).

The Prime Minister said that it has been his constant endeavour to improve the lives of people and contribute to the progress of the nation.

"On this day in 2001, I took oath as Gujarat's Chief Minister for the first time. Thanks to the continuous blessings of my fellow Indians, I am entering my 25th year of serving as the head of a Government. My gratitude to the people of India," PM Modi wrote on X.

Reiterating his resolve to develop the nation, he added, "Through all these years, it has been my constant endeavour to improve the lives of our people and contribute to the progress of this great nation that has nurtured us all."

During his 12-year tenure as Gujarat CM, he implemented several key initiatives, including the creation of a dedicated Climate Change Department to promote sustainable solutions.

The Prime Minister said that he was entrusted with the responsibility of being Gujarat's Chief Minister in very testing circumstances. The state was suffering due to a massive earthquake that year and had also faced a super cyclone, successive droughts and political instability in the preceding years. He said these challenges strengthened the resolve to serve people and rebuild Gujarat with renewed vigour and hope, according to a Prime Minister's Office press release.

PM Modi is currently the second-longest-serving Prime Minister of India, having recently surpassed Indira Gandhi's record of serving as PM for around 11 years. In 2029, when the next general elections will be held, PM Modi is set to complete over 15 years as Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister noted that over the past 11 years, India has undergone numerous transformations. Over 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty, and the country has emerged as a bright spot among major global economies. He said that people across India, especially Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti and hard-working Annadatas, have been empowered through path-breaking efforts and reforms, added the release. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)