Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Varanasi on a two-day trip beginning November 7.

The Prime Minister will arrive at Babatpur airport, where he will be accorded a grand welcome. Following his arrival, he is set to proceed directly to the BLW Guest House.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu Prays at Shri Maa Naina Devi Temple in Nainital (Watch Videos).

On the same day, PM Modi will hold a meeting with senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and prominent personalities from the city and region.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also flag off the Vande Bharat Express train from Varanasi to Khajuraho at Banaras Railway Station. Following the event, he will leave for Bihar to address an election rally.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Among 10 arrested for Plotting Husband’s Kidnapping in Telangana, INR 1 Crore Ransom Bid Foiled.

Preparations for PM Modi's reception in Varanasi have already begun, with the BJP coordinating arrangements for the Prime Minister's engagements during the visit. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)