Nainital, November 4: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday offered prayers at the revered Shri Maa Naina Devi Temple in Nainital, seeking blessings for the peace, prosperity and well-being of the nation. During her visit to the Shaktipeeth temple, President Murmu performed rituals and paid obeisance to Maa Naina Devi. She prayed for the country's harmony and progress. On her arrival, members of the temple committee extended a warm welcome to the President with a bouquet of flowers. Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General (Retd.) Gurmit Singh accompanied her during the visit.

President Murmu is on a visit to Uttarakhand, where she is scheduled to participate in several official and cultural engagements aimed at highlighting the state's spiritual heritage and development initiatives.

President Murmu laid the foundation stone for the main gate of Raj Bhavan, Nainital, on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of its establishment. Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd.) was also present on the occasion. Raj Bhavan, Nainital, which has been a symbol of Uttarakhand's cultural, administrative, and historical identity for over 125 years, continues to hold a unique place due to its architectural grandeur, natural beauty, and rich heritage.

President Murmu is on a visit to the state from November 2 to November 4. A day earlier, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the special session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly on the state's silver jubilee and noted that since its formation, several parameters of the Human Development Index (HDI) in the state have shown improvement.

President Murmu commended the state's efforts towards women's empowerment and hoped that the number of women in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly would further increase in the future. Addressing the Legislative Assembly, President Murmu expressed happiness over the increased literacy rate in the state.

