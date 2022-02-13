New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Maharaja Surajmal on his birth anniversary, saying he dedicated his life to the people.

"My tributes to Maharaja Surajmal ji, a great warrior and one who dedicated his life to the people, on his birth anniversary," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Maharaja Surajmal was a ruler of Bharatpur in Rajasthan who ruled from 1755-63.

