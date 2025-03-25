Kohima (Nagaland) [India], March 25 (ANI): The first meeting of the Nagaland Solar Mission was held under the Chairmanship of the state Chief Secretary Dr J Alam, at the Conference Hall of the Chief Secretary on Monday.

The scheme PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, for the installation of Rooftop Solar in residential households in Nagaland, will be implemented under this Mission.

Also Read | ATM Cash Withdrawals To Get Costlier in India From May 1 As RBI Approves ATM Interchange Fee Hike; Check Details.

Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved PM Surya Ghar, Muft Bijli Yojana on February 29, 2024, for installing rooftop solar and providing free electricity up to 300 units every month for one crore households. Under this scheme, the consumers may benefit from RTS installation by importing lesser grid supply thereby reducing their monthly electricity bill.

Further, to lighten the investment burden of the household for installing an RTS system, the Government of India shall provide subsidies ranging from 60 per cent to 54 per cent for 1KW to 3KW of the RTS benchmark costs.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Approves Motion To Extend Tenure of JPC on 'One Nation, One Election' Monsoon Session 2025.

Hence to align with the national endeavours toward green energy transition, the State Government has decided to supplement the Government of India subsidy by providing additional state subsidies from 36 per cent to 31 per cent for 1KW to 3 kW respectively of the benchmark cost of RTS installation.

An amount of Rs 10 crore has been budgeted during the financial year 2025-26. Under this initiative of the GoI and State, Rooftop Solar will become affordable for the residents as the total subsidy will now range from 96 per cent (up to 2KW) to 85 per cent (up to 3 KW) of the benchmark cost.

For implementation of the Scheme, a Solar Mission Team will be formed at the Directorate Level and a Solar Mission Cell at the Secretariat level.

The meeting was attended by the Finance Commissioner, Secretary of Power, Engineer in Chief, Power and other Officials from the Power Department. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)