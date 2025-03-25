New Delhi, March 25: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday approved the motion to extend tenure of the JPC on 'One Nation, One Election' upto the first day of last week of the Monsoon Session, 2025. Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), PP Chaudhary, had moved the motion in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday regarding an extension of time for presenting the report on the "One Nation, One Election" Bills ('Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024').

The bills under consideration include the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the 'One Nation, One Election' bill is set to meet today at 3 pm. During the meeting, Attorney General of India R Venkataramani and Justice DN Patel, the former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court and current Chairperson of the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), will make representations before the JPC. JPC on 'One Nation, One Election' to Meet Today at 3 PM.

Firstly, they will meet Justice D.N. Patel, the Former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, who currently serves as the Chairperson of the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT). Following this, they will engage in a discussion with R. Venkataramani, the Attorney General of India. The committee's next sitting is scheduled for April 2, which will feature interactions with two more distinguished personalities. Justice Hemant Gupta, a former judge of the Supreme Court, will share his insights, followed by a discussion with Justice BS Chauhan, former judge of the Supreme Court of India and the Chairman of the 21st Law Commission of India.

These sittings are part of the committee's review of the two bills, which aim to introduce significant changes in the Constitution and the laws governing Union Territories. The last meeting of JPC was held on March 18 in which former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve participated, BJP MP and 'One Nation One Election' (ONOE) JPC Chairperson, PP Chaudhary had told ANI on the day.

"In today's meeting, former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve participated, and for three hours, the members interacted with him. The members also interacted with Former Law Commission Chairman of India Ajit Prakash Shah for almost two hours. The meeting lasted for five hours, and it was a very positive meeting," he had said. The members sought clarification on various issues. PP Chaudhary had earlier told ANI that, "We will bring 'One Nation, One Election' for the benefit of the country. The doubts of the members are being cleared through discussions with experts. A portal was to be launched, and its presentation was made." 'One Nation, One Election' Website to Be Launched Soon for Stakeholders to Share Opinions.

"After making some corrections, the website for 'One Nation, One Election' will be launched, where stakeholders and others can share their opinions clause-wise," he added. The Constitution Amendment Bill on 'One Nation, One Election,' currently under review by the JPC, proposes aligning the election cycles of the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

