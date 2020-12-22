New Delhi [India] December 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020 on Tuesday at 4:30 pm via video conferencing.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will also be present on the occasion.

As per the narendramodi.in website, launched in 2015, IISF is a celebration to promote science & technology. The aim is to engage the public with science, celebrate the joy of science and show how Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) can provide solutions to improve lives.

The goal of the IISF 2020 is to help youth develop 21st-century skills, with a focus on scientific knowledge, creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork. A long-term objective is to encourage students to study and work in scientific fields.

Addressing the curtain-raiser press conference on the event, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India International Science Festival-2020 at 4:30 pm tomorrow. On December 25, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will participate in the closing ceremony of the festival."

The Union Minister said that the international science festival will begin December 22 and will conclude on December 25.

"India International Science Festival-2020 will start December 22 on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Ramanujan and will culminate on December 25, on the occasion of birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee," the Minister said.

The theme of the Indian International Science Festival is 'Science for Self Reliant India and Global Welfare', the Minister added. (ANI)

